Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The victim of a shooting at a downtown La Crosse bar has passed away after being on life support, according to our ABC affiliate WXOW.

Police say the shooting, which happened just after midnight Saturday morning, happened at The Twisted Moose.

According to police, responding officers found one person had been shot, and the victim was later hospitalized before succumbing to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Fimple, 19. His father, Gus, reached out to ABC affiliate WXOW, and told them Anthony was supposed to leave La Crosse next month to begin his career in the U.S. Navy, and was a regular blood donor at the American Red Cross. Anthony also spent summers on the Mayor’s Crew working for WisCorps, and his father said Anthony will live on through others as an organ donor.

Police said the alleged suspect, Timothy N. Young, fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later. He was arrested on suspicion of 1st Degree Homicide.

WXOW says according to online jail records Young is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond, with records showing he is 31 years old, and from Spring Grove, Minnesota.

Police are calling this an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com.

