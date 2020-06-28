Advertisement

Little Chute’s Doyle Park Public Pool Reopens after health concern

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Little Chute’s Doyle Park Public Pool reopened Saturday after closing earlier this week due to a health concern.

Swimming on a hot day is a popular summer pastime.

“Wonderful, it feels like heaven almost,” said Sue Harwood of Little Chute.

But it was the first time people have been back to the Doyle Park Public Pool since it abruptly closed on Wednesday.

“I mean within 15 minutes of receiving that call the whole pool was closed down and everyone was out,” said Adam Breest, Little Chute’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

Breest says a pool staff member reported they were feeling unwell and going to take a coronavirus test.

“So out of precaution we decided to close the pool immediately that day once we found out,” said Breest. “We’re just looking out for the safety of our staff and our patrons [that’s] priority one.”

During the initial announcement of the closure, the Village stated it was closing due to a “health related matter.” Breest said they kept it general because at the time they were waiting to learn more.

“What we found out is that the staff member was behind Plexiglas with his mask on, with gloves on the whole time,” said Breest. “So after consulting with the health department, county health department, and other officials we decided that we first needed to address our staff. First get them taken care of since they were in direct contact, and then go from there with our communication.”

The employee tested negative for coronavirus, but Breest is glad they took the precautions they did.

“We were very happy with the response,” said Breest.

Many people who enjoy the pool were happy about the response, too.

“I thank Doyle pool for doing that, for closing,” said Margo Metz of Little Chute. “I go home to 90-year-old parents and I don’t want to bring anything home to them.”

Now it’s back to business, with sanitation and social distancing in mind.

“We’re just excited to be open again and continue our safety precautions as we see [fit],” said Breest.

