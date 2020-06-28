Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

SUPPORT POLICE RALLY-KENOSHA

Support police rally in Kenosha briefly disrupted by clashes

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.

AGENT ASSAULT-SENTENCE

Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. The Waukesha County Circuit judge on Friday sentenced 55-year-old David Scharlat to five years of probation. As part of that probation, Scharlat will spend 11 months in the county jail, with work release privileges for two of those months. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge rejected sentencing recommendations from both prosecutors and a defense attorney as inappropriate. Scharlat and his attorney insisted on his innocence at the sentencing and vowed to appeal. A jury in February found Scharlat not guilty of sexually assaulting two women but guilty of assaulting a third.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin man who triggered protest charged with extortion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Wisconsin's capital city with extorting local businesses. U.S. Attorney Scott Balder charged Devonere Johnson with extortion interfering with interstate commerce on Friday. Madison Police arrested Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after he entered a bar with a baseball bat and megaphone. His arrest triggered a demonstration that saw protesters tear down two statues outside the state Capitol and assault a state legislator on the Capitol lawn. Someone in the crowd also threw a fire bomb into a city-county building.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE-NOOSES

Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

More than 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

SHOOTOUT ARSON

Wisconsin man charged with killing sister, brother-in-law

SUMNER, Wis. (AP) — A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin. Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, 57-year-old Nedra Lemke, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple's bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. The complaint says Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father's will.

WISCONSIN-JOHNSON

Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems." Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low. Johnson also called President Donald Trump a “New York street fighter" who “rubs people the wrong way.” He says Trump should focus on his plans for the economy if he hopes to win.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUNTER LAWSUIT

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country. Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt. The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maximum 50 participants per class. The announcement didn't mention the lawsuit.