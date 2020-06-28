INCREASING HEAT AND HUMIDITY THIS WEEK

Today will be another mostly sunny day with slightly humid dew points and warm high temperatures. Spotty storms or showers are possible across western Wisconsin tonight and some may approach western parts of the area overnight. However, there is a greater chance for showers and storms at times on Monday. The whole day won’t be a complete washout, but storms that do move through could have some heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Look for a few additional showers and storms on Tuesday.

The week will be warm and muggy, especially as the end of the week arrives. By next weekend high temperatures could be in the upper 80s to near 90s degrees. As the heat and humidity stick around throughout the week, small disturbances as well as diurnal heating could spark off isolated to spotty showers or thunderstorms each day. It may very well be a very warm Fourth of July holiday weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds late. Daybreak storms possible. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and very humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Times of storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Spotty storms... mainly WEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and muggy. Stray storms SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy. Sun and clouds with an isolated PM storm. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.