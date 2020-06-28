Advertisement

INCREASING HEAT AND HUMIDITY THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be another mostly sunny day with slightly humid dew points and warm high temperatures. Spotty storms or showers are possible across western Wisconsin tonight and some may approach western parts of the area overnight. However, there is a greater chance for showers and storms at times on Monday. The whole day won’t be a complete washout, but storms that do move through could have some heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Look for a few additional showers and storms on Tuesday.

The week will be warm and muggy, especially as the end of the week arrives. By next weekend high temperatures could be in the upper 80s to near 90s degrees. As the heat and humidity stick around throughout the week, small disturbances as well as diurnal heating could spark off isolated to spotty showers or thunderstorms each day. It may very well be a very warm Fourth of July holiday weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds late. Daybreak storms possible. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and very humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Times of storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Spotty storms... mainly WEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and muggy. Stray storms SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy. Sun and clouds with an isolated PM storm. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sunday afternoon forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Find out what to expect for the rest of the weekend!

FirstAlert Weather

FORECAST: Warm and slightly humid Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sunday will be warm and slightly humid, muggier later this week...

FirstAlert Weather

First Alert Forecast: What to expect Saturday evening

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

WARM AND DRY TO FINISH THE WEEKEND

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Tons of sun and warm weekend temperatures.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Warm, slightly humid start to the weekend

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
Meteorologist Jenny Curtiss says it will be a warm and slightly humid day today - find out how long to expect the warm weather to last.

Forecast

PLENTY OF WEEKEND SUNSHINE

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Tons of sun and warm weekend temperatures.

Forecast

MORE TRANQUIL WEATHER AHEAD

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Strong storms still possible this afternoon.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A calmer, sunnier weekend

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
Mid-80s and more humidity

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Friday's storm threat is passing, setting the stage for a nice weekend.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
The greatest risk shifted south but hail, high winds and downpours are still possible