UPDATE: 3 confirmed dead in crash at Lombardi Avenue, Bart Starr Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say drivers should avoid the area of Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Road for the next few hours due to a crash investigation.

The crash, which police say killed three people, involved two vehicles in the area around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have not released the ages or gender of the crash victims at this time.

As of 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene, which is expected to be closed for the next five to six hours.

Police have listed alternative routes as Ashland Avenue and W. Mason Street, Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, and Ashland Avenue and State Highway 172.

WBAY has a reporter headed to the scene, and we will provide more details as they become available.

