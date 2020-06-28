Drunk driver arrested after crash in Sheboygan County

Sheboygan County, Wis. (WBAY) - A drunk driver was arrested Saturday night following a rollover crash.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said it received the call just at 10 p.m and officers were called to the area of State Highway 67 and County Highway A.

Investigators said the drivers was going southbound and entered a ditch after rolling over. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle under medical personnel helped him out.

The 38-year-old man from Cascade has not been identified, but officials said he was intoxicated while driving.

No other details have been released.

