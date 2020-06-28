Advertisement

Driver killed after hitting deer, tree

Authorities say the vehicle was headed south on Buboltz Road when it hit a deer, causing the driver to lose control and then hit a tree.
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF MAPLE CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after crashing their vehicle on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 6200 block of Buboltz Road for a vehicle which had hit a tree in the Town of Maple Creek.

Authorities say the vehicle was headed south on Buboltz Road when it hit a deer, causing the driver to lose control and then hit a tree.

According to authorities, the driver, who hasn’t been identified by the Sheriff’s Office at this time, wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The time of the incident wasn’t immediately provided to WBAY.

