Advertisement

Bay Beach opens for the summer

Bay Beach has officially opened for the summer with new safety measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Ferris wheel at Bay Beach
Ferris wheel at Bay Beach(WBAY)
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Bay Beach has officially opened for the summer with new safety measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

When you get to the ticket booth, you have to get a wristband that gives you access to the park.

“I think they’re doing a good job with keeping everything clean and safe for everyone here,” Park Goer Dana Miller said.

“I think it’s like a safer way to do it,” Park Goer Diana Ellis said. “I think it’s not a bad idea as long as you keep track of how many people are here.”

Park Manager, Jason Arnoldi, said there’s a limit of 2,000 guests.

The wristbands help them keep track of the number of people.

“We’ll have a tracker that people can look at on our website or on our Facebook page that gives real time occupancy,” Arnoldi said.

That’s how Holly Harrison knew the best time to visit the park Sunday.

“We usually come for Mother’s Day, but it was closed so we came the first weekend that we could,” Park Goer Holly Harrison said.

She said she noticed the new safety measurements put into place as soon as she walked in.

“They have signs instructing people where to stand six feet apart,” Harrison said. “They’re doing their job to disinfect everything between riders.”

Some park goers told us they were surprised by the number of people who came out.

“It’s so empty and that’s different because it’s usually packed,” Park Goer Kennedy Smith said.

The park is open now for summer hours every day from 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

“The staff is excited to be back and we’re just excited to have people out here having fun again,” said Arnoldi.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin family comes to the aid of bear with bucket stuck on its head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Tricia Hurt and her family were out fishing on Marshmiller Lake in Chippewa County Saturday evening when she and her son saw something that seemed “bear-y” unnatural.

News

WATCH: Wisconsin family frees bear with bucket stuck on its head

Updated: 3 hours ago
This will be a fishing trip no one will ever forget!

News

Appleton’s Amano Print House hosts free protest t-shirt printing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
One Appleton business is using its products to help the effort toward racial equality.

News

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in downtown La Crosse

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to police, responding officers found one person had been shot, and the victim was later hospitalized before succumbing to his injuries.

Latest News

News

Police: Imperial Lane shooting suspect arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to police, Daniel Garrett was arrested Sunday afternoon without incident.

News

UPDATE: 3 confirmed dead in crash at Lombardi Avenue, Bart Starr Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police say drivers should avoid the area of Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Way for the next few hours due to a crash investigation.

News

Percentage of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumps to more than 7%

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Sunday, the Department of Health Services report showed out of 6,481 new test results, 7.1% came back positive. This is after two straight days of percentages above 5%.

News

Scammers continue to take advantage of uncertain times, IRS investigating new Tax Day scams

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
We’ve been continuing to track the growing number of scams related to COVID-19 in our Consumer Alert segments, and since January, more than 100,000 reports have been filed with the Federal Trade Commission, with more than $71 million lost.

News

Driver killed after hitting deer, tree

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after crashing their vehicle on Sunday.

News

One dead, one missing in separate Wisconsin boating mishaps

Updated: 9 hours ago
Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin.