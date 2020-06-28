Bay Beach opens for the summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Bay Beach has officially opened for the summer with new safety measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

When you get to the ticket booth, you have to get a wristband that gives you access to the park.

“I think they’re doing a good job with keeping everything clean and safe for everyone here,” Park Goer Dana Miller said.

“I think it’s like a safer way to do it,” Park Goer Diana Ellis said. “I think it’s not a bad idea as long as you keep track of how many people are here.”

Park Manager, Jason Arnoldi, said there’s a limit of 2,000 guests.

The wristbands help them keep track of the number of people.

“We’ll have a tracker that people can look at on our website or on our Facebook page that gives real time occupancy,” Arnoldi said.

That’s how Holly Harrison knew the best time to visit the park Sunday.

“We usually come for Mother’s Day, but it was closed so we came the first weekend that we could,” Park Goer Holly Harrison said.

She said she noticed the new safety measurements put into place as soon as she walked in.

“They have signs instructing people where to stand six feet apart,” Harrison said. “They’re doing their job to disinfect everything between riders.”

Some park goers told us they were surprised by the number of people who came out.

“It’s so empty and that’s different because it’s usually packed,” Park Goer Kennedy Smith said.

The park is open now for summer hours every day from 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

“The staff is excited to be back and we’re just excited to have people out here having fun again,” said Arnoldi.

