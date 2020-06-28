Advertisement

Appleton’s Amano Print House hosts free protest t-shirt printing

Amano Print House makes BLM T-shirts, donates proceeds in support of racial equality.
Amano Print House makes BLM T-shirts, donates proceeds in support of racial equality.(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

One Appleton business is using its products to help the effort toward racial equality.

“It was, like, important to do something for people that haven’t been listened to for a long time,” said Mia Russell.

Russell is using her Appleton shop, Amano Print House, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

By mid-June,Russell was able to donate more than $1,000 each to African Heritage Inc. and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, using proceeds from any Black Lives Matter designs they sold.

“It’s like the only resource I have,” said Russell. “I don’t have money, I don’t have a lot of time so it’s really just using whatever resource you have to make change. It makes me feel good because otherwise I couldn’t really do as much.”

She then took things a step further, hosting a free protest t-shirt printing Thursday where people could bring their own shirts or Pride flags to get a Black Lives Matter design added for free.

Any donations made for t-shirt printing went to African Heritage Inc, and donations for the Pride Flag printing went to Diverse and Resilient.

Some stayed through the event, holding up Black Lives Matter signs outside the store, supporting the movement and the business taking a stand to support them.

“I love it, I absolutely appreciate it,” said Joseph Kendrick from Waupaca who attended the event. “Finally some shop is supporting us.”

All in all, the shop printed more than 125 t-shirts and 20 pride flags, and more than $400 collected for each charity in two hours.

“Everybody’s been really supportive,” said Russell.

“Feels awesome, it shows that much more people are supporting us in the movement and stuff,” said Kendrick.

Russell says they will keep making free protest posters and donating proceeds from any Black Lives matter tees they sell. She doesn’t want to profit off the movement, she wants to make sure it seen.

“The more people wearing it, the better,” said Russell.

For more information on the Amano Print House, visit its Facebook page or website.

