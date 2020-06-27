Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013. SENT: 140 words.

ALMOND, Wis. — The Tilt-A-Whirl hasn’t spun since last fall. The Zero Gravity ride is idle, along with the bumper cars, a giant slide and Pharaoh’s Fury, an Egyptian-themed ship on a massive pendulum. The Bumble Bee Bop remains packed away, too. It normally allows children to fantasize as they travel in a circle while piloting one of the undulating, airborne plastic insects. Chip Kedrowicz, owner and president of Rainbow Valley Rides, can relate to his young customers. Imagination is about all he has left this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out most of his business and that of other amusement operators who travel the fair and festival circuit. By Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal. SENT: 1,185 words, photos.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — When we are young, goals seem straightforward. Get an education. Find a meaningful career. Nurture lifelong relationships. As we age, the road ahead might not seem as clear, especially after retirement. “On the day you retire, it’s like, ‘Gee, I’m done. Now what do I do?’” Barb Hefti said. The Janesville woman is finding insight and guidance in a new course offered by the Rock County Council on Aging. By Anna Marie Lux, The Janesville Gazette. SENT: 774 words, photos.

MILWAUKEE — The first drug overdose victim in May was just 21 years old. A mixed-race female, she died from a combination of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid; tramadol, a painkiller; and the designer drug Flualprazolam. Over the course of the next six days, there would be 16 more cases similar to hers: People found dead or dying in locales across the city— the faces of a drug overdose tally on pace to shatter last year’s record high of 418 in Milwaukee County. By Edgar Mendez of Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. SENT: 800 words, photos.

There’s still a lot of time before NBA games are back for real. But with the deals now done and the schedule for the Disney restart now out, here are some storylines to follow in the coming weeks and when play resumes starting July 30. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 2 a.m. CT.

