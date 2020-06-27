WARM AND DRY TO FINISH THE WEEKEND

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, and low temperatures should range from the mid 50s into the lower 60s. Look for another mostly sunny day on Sunday. It may not be quite as hot compared to Saturday, but it will still be about 5 degrees warmer than average for late-June with highs into the mid 80s. Scattered storms could approach from the west late Sunday night, but the day will be dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with occasional storms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it will feel slightly humid.

The mugginess starts to ratchet up for the middle of the week with dew points rising into the mid 60s to near 70. Temperatures will continue to run warmer than average throughout the week. Spotty storms are possible once again Tuesday with highs back into the mid 80s. Highs Wednesday through the weekend could top the upper 80s to around 90. The mugginess will continue. Even though storm chances are low each day, they're not stuck at zero. A stray PM storm is possible each afternoon to end the week. The hot, humid weather looks to continue through the weekend... in fact, longer-range guidance has high temps of 85+ through the second week of July. Summer is definitely here!!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Occasional storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Spotty storms... mainly WEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and muggy. Stray storms SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy. Sun and clouds with an isolated PM storm. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.