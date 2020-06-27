Stadium View Sports Bar, Mid Vallee golf course temporarily close due to confirmed case of COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A professional deep cleaning is being done at Stadium View sports Bar and Banquet Hall after restaurant officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19, causing the restaurant to temporarily shut down.

According to a Facebook post made Saturday morning, restaurant officials wrote an employee of the sports bar tested positive.

Restaurant officials wrote the employee was asymptomatic, and didn’t show any symptoms of being infected, and was in direct contact with someone outside of Stadium View who later tested positive.

The restaurant wrote all employees were required to wear masks to protect everyone’s health during that time, and restaurant officials added they will continue to follow all safety guidelines.

The post, which can be found by clicking here, went on to say they are temporarily closing the sports bar operations while other staff are tested and cleared of any COVID- diagnosis before reopening.

A message to Stadium View asking if Banquet Hall operations were also closed wasn’t answered as of this publishing.

Meanwhile, Mid Vallee Golf Course posted on their page one of the kitchen staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Golf course officials wrote the employee last worked on Monday, June 22nd, and didn’t have any customer contact, and went on to say they’ve closed the clubhouse.

The post went on to say a cleaning company was expected to arrive Saturday to disinfect the entire building.

All employees who had contact with the employee who tested positive are also being tested and isolation.

The clubhouse will be reopened once health officials say it is safe to do so.

Action 2 News called Mid Vallee Golf Course Saturday to clarify what their website had posted, which listed the bar as being open under the Bar and Grill section. As of this publishing, no one with the golf course had responded to our message.

