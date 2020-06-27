Advertisement

PLENTY OF WEEKEND SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
Quiet weather has settled in for the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and slightly humid dew points. Highs will reach the low to middle 80s and dew points will hover around 60. It should be a great weekend for spending time outdoors!

Late Sunday night into Monday scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. And there may be afternoon thunderstorms later Tuesday. In fact, at times during the week there will be the possibility for pop up showers or storms in the afternoon as some unstable energy hangs around in the atmosphere.

Otherwise next week will continue to be warm with the most humid days being Monday and Tuesday, where the dew point climbs to the upper 60s,

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: mostly clear and quiet. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

