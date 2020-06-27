Passerby rescue ducklings from downtown Green Bay storm drain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A video sent to Action 2 News shows two community members working to rescue a few ducklings who fell down a storm drain early Saturday morning.

Carlos McNeal says he and Malcum Kroll were walking near CityDeck Landing on Washington Street in downtown Green Bay around 6 a.m.

That’s where McNeal says they found a mother duck hanging out by a drain. He said he went over and peeked down, and saw the ducklings.

Kroll then went into action, and rescued the ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother.

McNeal said after the rescue was done, the ducklings and their mother walked to a nearby park.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.