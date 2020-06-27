Neenah, Kaukauna plan 4th of July Fireworks around pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 4th of July is fast approaching, and you might be wondering where you can still see fireworks with many communities canceling their displays over COVID-19 worries. Neenah is one community vowing to put on a show safely.

On Independence Day, the booming of fireworks is the sound so many people expert to hear. With concerns of COVID-19 silencing some community celebrations, Neenah’s mayor says he has a plan allowing the fireworks to go off and still encourage physical distancing.

“I did a lot of research and found out that since we’re not doing a ground display -- which is going to save us a lot of money because we are urging people to stay home -- that we can put the fireworks higher altitude by using bigger charges so they go up higher in the air,” Mayor Dean Kaufert said.

Those fireworks will be launched from Arrowhead Park, which will be closed off to the public just prior to being set off.

“We’re optimistic that about 85 percent of the city is going to see them from their home, their front yard, their back yard, patio, porch,” Kaufert said.

Another place to catch a show is the Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, where Appleton moved its display from Memorial Park. The facility is advertising nearly five million square feet allowing people to spread out.

If people do come to Neenah, the mayor is making the same request: Spread out.

“We know people are going to come into town and we understand that, and we’re hopeful that if they do come and go somewhere to view the fireworks, they social distance and they don’t congregate. No big crowds,” Kaufert said.

The fireworks are set to go off at 9:45 and last about 33 minutes. Our radio partner, WHBY, will simulcast patriotic music.

