MORE TRANQUIL WEATHER AHEAD

It was a close call... But most of the severe weather just barely slipped by to our south Friday afternoon and evening. Still, some scattered showers and a few stronger storms did move through. The bottom line: The Severe Weather Threat has passed.

Meanwhile the weekend will be mostly sunny, warm, and slightly humid. High temperatures will rise into the low to middle 80s.

Early next week spotty thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise next week will be warm and humid - Maybe close to 90° for some by late week! There could be a stray afternoon storm later in the week as well.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: SE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Ssattered t’showers ending, then clearing skies. Still humid. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm a d humid. HIGH: 89

