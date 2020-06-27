More than 500 test positive for coronavirus for second day in a row, 11 new deaths reported

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Health Services reports there were 9,094 test results reported Saturday, out of which 5.9% came back positive, adding another 539 new cases. Wisconsin has now seen 27,286 positive tests while 515,723 have come back negative since the state began collecting these numbers.

The state’s death toll now stands at 777, an increase of 11 from Friday’s total of 766.

Meanwhile, 249 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 93 people in intensive care. Hospitals say there are 2,499 hospital beds immediately available, which equals 22% of the state’s hospital beds. Another 140 inpatients are still waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The DHS says the recovery rate is at 79%, which equals a total of 21,606 confirmed cases in the state. There are 4,899 active cases, which equals 18% of all confirmed cases since testing began. Another three percent of all cases have been fatal.

Out of the total new cases, the City of Appleton said there have been five new cases within the city since Friday. Officials say out of 207 total confirmed cases within the city since testing began, there are currently 78 active cases, with 125 cases out of isolation. Another four people have died.

The Appleton Health Department received notice today that there have been five additional positive tests for COVID-19 since yesterday. There are 207 confirmed cases with 78 active cases, 125 cases out of isolation and 4 deaths.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us from #COVID19 yet. Take steps to avoid illness like physical distancing, handwashing, and wearing a mask when appropriate.

County case numbers (Counties in bold indicate an increase in cases and/or deaths)

Wisconsin

Adams - 15 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 34 cases (+2)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,777 cases (+39) (42 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 3 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 97 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 82 cases (+4)

Clark - 69 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 79 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 32 cases

Dane - 1,530 cases (+84) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 450 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 22 cases

Dunn - 36 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 194 cases (+14) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 307 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 145 cases (+4) (13 deaths) (+1)

Green - 85 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 30 cases (+1)

Iowa - 29 cases (+2)

Iron - 5 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 26 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 222 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 32 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,468 cases (+18) (43 deaths)(+2)

Kewaunee - 54 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 396 cases (+25)

Lafayette - 68 cases (+2)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 9 cases

Manitowoc - 87 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marathon - 148 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marinette - 50 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 12 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 6 cases (+1)

Milwaukee - 10,980 cases (+168) (389 deaths) (+7)

Monroe - 61 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 53 cases (+1)

Oneida - 19 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 447 cases (+11) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 217 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 65 cases (+1)

Polk - 43 cases (1 death)

Portage - 128 cases (+11)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,148 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 839 cases (+12) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 100 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 75 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 195 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 155 cases (+5) (1 death)

Taylor - 11 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 111 cases (+5)

Vernon - 32 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 570 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 348 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,119 cases (+34) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 106 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Waushara - 21 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 643 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Wood - 42 cases (+3) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 4 cases

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (+1) (1 deaths) (-1)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (1 death) (+1)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 64 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 14 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

<b>Symptoms</b>

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

<ul><li>Fever of 100.4 or higher</li><li>Cough</li><li>Shortness of breath</li><li>Chills</li><li>Repeated shaking with chills</li><li>Muscle pain</li><li>Headache</li><li>Sore throat</li><li>New loss of taste or smell</li></ul>

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

<ul><li>Trouble breathing</li><li>Persistent pain or pressure in the chest</li><li>New confusion or inability to rouse</li><li>Bluish lips or face</li></ul>

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

<ul><li>Stay at least six feet away from other people</li><li>Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick</li><li>Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments</li><li>Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care</li><li>Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol</li><li>Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.</li><li>Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).</li></ul>

