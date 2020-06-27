Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Black man whose arrest triggered a violent protest in Wisconsin's capital city with extorting local businesses. U.S. Attorney Scott Balder charged Devonere Johnson with extortion interfering with interstate commerce on Friday. Madison Police arrested Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after he entered a bar with a baseball bat and megaphone. His arrest triggered a demonstration that saw protesters tear down two statues outside the state Capitol and assault a state legislator on the Capitol lawn. Someone in the crowd also threw a fire bomb into a city-county building.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation. The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.” The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

SUMNER, Wis. (AP) — A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin. Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, 57-year-old Nedra Lemke, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple's bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. The complaint says Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father's will.