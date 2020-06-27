Green Bay set to finalize August voting locations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the City of Green Bay is expected to approve a list of polling locations for the August primary, including some new sites to place your vote.

The list the city council is considering includes 17 locations across the city.

Some of the biggest changes include the potential addition of Danz and Keller elementary schools and the old Sears building off W. Mason St. There will be two additional drop-box locations for absentee voters to submit their ballots.

Green Bay Metro, 901 University Ave., 54301

NeighborWorks, 437 S. Jackson St., 54301

Atonement Lutheran Church, 2132 Deckner Ave., 54302

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., 54302

Central Church, 831 Schoen St., 54302

Danz Elementary School, 2130 Basten St., 54302

Labor Temple, 1570 Elizabeth St., 54302

St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Ln., 54302

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Dr., 54302

Keller Elementary School, 1806 Bond St., 54303

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., 54303

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., 54303

Bridge Point Church, 2421 West Point Rd., 54304

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S. Ridge Rd., 54304

Sears building, 1555 Green Bay Plaza, 54304

Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church, 450 Laverne Dr., 54311

N.E.W. Curative Rehab, 2900 Curry Ln., 54311

Some voting sites could change for November’s presidential election.

