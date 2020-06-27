Advertisement

Green Bay set to finalize August voting locations

Voters wearing masks line up outside the polling place at Green Bay East High School. April 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Voters wearing masks line up outside the polling place at Green Bay East High School. April 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the City of Green Bay is expected to approve a list of polling locations for the August primary, including some new sites to place your vote.

The list the city council is considering includes 17 locations across the city.

Some of the biggest changes include the potential addition of Danz and Keller elementary schools and the old Sears building off W. Mason St. There will be two additional drop-box locations for absentee voters to submit their ballots.

  • Green Bay Metro, 901 University Ave., 54301
  • NeighborWorks, 437 S. Jackson St., 54301
  • Atonement Lutheran Church, 2132 Deckner Ave., 54302
  • Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., 54302
  • Central Church, 831 Schoen St., 54302
  • Danz Elementary School, 2130 Basten St., 54302
  • Labor Temple, 1570 Elizabeth St., 54302
  • St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Ln., 54302
  • University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Dr., 54302
  • Keller Elementary School, 1806 Bond St., 54303
  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., 54303
  • St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., 54303
  • Bridge Point Church, 2421 West Point Rd., 54304
  • Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 S. Ridge Rd., 54304
  • Sears building, 1555 Green Bay Plaza, 54304
  • Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church, 450 Laverne Dr., 54311
  • N.E.W. Curative Rehab, 2900 Curry Ln., 54311

Some voting sites could change for November’s presidential election.

