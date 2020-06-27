Advertisement

EU narrows down border list, US unlikely to make the cut

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, possibly from late next week, EU diplomats confirmed Saturday. Americans are almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases.

The envoys were expected to have narrowed down later Saturday the exact criteria for countries to make the list, which include the way the spread of the virus is being managed. Another key condition is whether the country has a ban on citizens from European nations.

The number of cases in the United States has surged over the past week, with an all-time high of 45,300 confirmed new daily infections just reached. President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March.

The EU diplomats confirmed that an official agreement on the criteria — likely to include a limit on the infection rate per 100,000 citizens — is expected late on Monday or early Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the procedure is ongoing and politically very sensitive.

Infection rates are high in Brazil, India and Russia, and it’s unlikely the EU will let their citizens in, either. The list would be updated every 14 days, with new countries added and some possibly being left off based on how they manage the spread of the virus.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe annually, and any delay would be a further blow to virus-ravaged economies and tourism sectors, both in Europe and the United States. Around 10 million Europeans are thought to cross the Atlantic for vacations and business each year.

The 27 EU nations and four other countries that are part of Europe’s “Schengen area” — a 26-nation bloc where goods and people move freely without document checks — appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by July 1.

Once that happens, restrictions on non-essential travel to Europe, which were imposed in March to halt new virus cases from entering, would gradually be lifted.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns that the EU might refuse to allow Americans in.

“We’ve denied travel to Europe and vice versa. That’s the posture that we all sit in now, and I think we’re all taking seriously the need to figure out how to get this up,” Pompeo said. “We’ll work to get this right. We want to make sure that it’s health-based, science-based.”

“We need to get our global economy back going again,” he said.

The European Commission, which monitors the bloc’s laws, believes that “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The commission insists that it’s not trying to target any country or that the list might be politicized as tourism-reliant countries around Europe push to get their borders back open again.

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travelers,” spokesman Eric Mamer said Thursday, adding that its decisions are “based on health criteria.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Updated: moments ago
|
By LYNN BERRY
Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia.

News

Stadium View Sports Bar, Mid Vallee golf course temporarily close due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An employee has tested positive for the coronavirus at two area businesses.

National

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.

Health

Dog agility competitions resume amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Dog agility competitions resumed on Saturday after months of holding off due to the safer at home order.

National Politics

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Passerby rescue ducklings from downtown Green Bay storm drain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A video sent to Action 2 News shows two community members working to rescue a few ducklings who fell down a storm drain early Saturday morning.

News

WATCH: Ducklings rescued in downtown Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two passerby were able to quickly rescue a few ducklings which fell down a storm drain early Saturday morning.

National

Five states set new single day COVID-19 infection records

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Florida sets new daily record with 9,585 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI
The federal government has been sending a foggy message over the past few months about whether people should wear face masks during the pandemic.

National

Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”