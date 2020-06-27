Dog agility competitions resume amid pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Dog agility competitions resumed on Saturday after months of holding off due to the safer at home order.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to have people out and let them do what they do so well with their dogs again,” Co-Owner for K9 Corps Agility Jeff Riedl said.

Riedl said this is one of the first dog agility trials in Wisconsin since the safer at home order was lifted.

“This has to be probably the most relaxed and fun event that we have hosted in years,” Riedl said.

Many dogs and their handlers got back in the ring to compete at KP Corps agility competition.

Safety measurements were put into place in hopes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Anybody who is in the ring, if they’re not actively running their dog needs to be wearing facial covering,” said Riedl. “We have stretched out our walking areas for the dogs so that people can always be six feet away from others.”

Riedl said tent spaces for dogs were expanded as well.

“Normally people are right next to each other when they crate their dogs,” said Riedl. “10 feet and that’s about it, but we expanded them to 16 feet and made more room for people to park their cars as well.”

“It’s helped us in every aspect of her life,” Dog Handler Julie Mcquinn said. “She’s happier and she’s so much more confident. If something scares her because things still scare her, she comes back much more quickly.”

Mcquinn said the agility lessons and competitions have helped her rescue dog, Kaya.

It’s something she missed during COVID-19.

“It didn’t just work right way,” Mcquinn said. “I had to keep at it which I actually recommend for anyone. Just keep working and keep a good attitude.”

The competition continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riedl plans to continue having these tournaments.

“We’re really happy that with a lot of cooperation from the people that are participating, we’re able to follow good guidelines and keep it a safe event for everybody with their dogs,” said Riedl.

