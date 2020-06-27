1 injured in Bellevue apartment fire

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay area fire officials say one person was injured during an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Bellevue.

According to the Green Bay Area Metro Fire Department, crews were called to 1840 Verlin Road just after 4:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a large amount of fire and black smoke coming from the building, and an injured person outside of the building.

The name, gender, or age of the injured person wasn’t immediately released to WBAY. Officials say the person was treated on scene and then hospitalized in the area.

Fire crews say heavy fire was coming from the rear of a lower apartment of the two story, 12 unit apartment building, and was extending up the outside rear wall, causing exposure of the second floor apartment and attic space.

Additional resources were called in to help put out the flames.

Crews were eventually able to knock down the fire and prevent it from extending into the attic or other apartments.

Officials say three people were displaced from two apartments, while the other 10 units will likely be able to be re-occupied.

At this time, damage is estimated at $50,000.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, which is still being investigated to determine the cause of the fire.

