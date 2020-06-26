Wisconsin sees big jump in positive tests

Wisconsin saw a jump in coronavirus cases with the release of Friday’s state health report and a the largest percentage of tests coming back positive in almost a month.

The Department of Health Services reports there were 9,127 tests and 5.7% came back positive, adding 520 new cases. Wisconsin has now seen 26,747 positive tests while more than 500,000 tests (507,168) came back negative since the state began collecting these numbers.

The number of cases is the highest since May 30, when there were 523. The percent of positive cases is the highest since May 27, when it was 5.31% -- also the last time that percentage was above 5%.

One death was reported in Milwaukee County, but the state’s death toll remained at 766 because Brown County’s deaths were revised downward from 42 to 41 after the state reviewed its numbers.

There are 249 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 93 are in intensive care. Hospitals now report 2,577 hospital beds are available, or 22% of the state’s hospital beds.

Fifty-one of Wisconsin’s 72 counties saw tests come back positive since Thursday afternoon.

Two deaths were reported in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in that state’s health report Friday -- one each in Delta and Gogebic counties. Baraga, Marquette and Menominee counties received more positive tests since Thursday.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.

County cases

Wisconsin

Adams - 14 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 32 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,738 cases (+40) (41 deaths) (-1)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 96 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 78 cases (+2)

Clark - 67 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 76 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 32 cases

Dane - 1,446 cases (+122) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 447 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Door - 43 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 22 cases (+2) [corrects a typo that overstated the number of new cases]

Dunn - 34 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 180 cases (+4) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 306 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Forest - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 141 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 84 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 29 cases (+3)

Iowa - 27 cases (+2)

Iron - 3 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 26 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 211 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 31 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,450 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Kewaunee - 52 cases (+3) (1 death)

La Crosse - 371 cases (+28)

Lafayette - 66 cases (+4)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 9 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 83 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 140 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 49 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 12 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 5 cases (+1)

Milwaukee - 10,812 cases (+138) (382 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 59 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 52 cases (+1)

Oneida - 18 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 436 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 214 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 64 cases (+4)

Polk - 43 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 117 cases (+10)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,144 cases (+20) (61 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 827 cases (+8) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 98 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases (+2)

Shawano - 74 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 190 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 150 cases (+9) (1 death)

Taylor - 10 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 106 cases (+2)

Vernon - 32 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 559 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 337 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,085 cases (+16) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 104 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 639 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Wood - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 4 cases (+3)

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (3 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (2 deaths) (+1)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (+1)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 64 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 13 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: