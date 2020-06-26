Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

LIGHTER FLUID ATTACK

MADISON, Wis. — A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire while she was driving wants her attackers to know they hurt her but hopes they will improve themselves. Althea Bernstein told ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a Friday segment that she hasn’t slept and doesn’t have an appetite. But she called the attack in the state’s capital city of Madison a “learning opportunity” for her attackers. SENT: 425 words, photos. Video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN-LINCOLN

MADISON, Wis. — The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in the heart of campus to be removed. Nalah McWhorter, president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union, told WISC-TV that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves. SENT: 230 words.

ELECTION 2020

LANCASTER, Pa. — A presidential campaign largely frozen because of the coronavirus is starting to thaw. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states, presenting starkly different visions for America as it struggles with a pandemic. By Will Weissert and Marc Levy. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

AROUND THE STATE:

WISCONSIN-JOHNSON

MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday that all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. SENT: 210 words.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMUSEMENT RIDES

ALMOND, Wis. — The Tilt-A-Whirl hasn’t spun since last fall. The Zero Gravity ride is idle, along with the bumper cars, a giant slide and Pharaoh’s Fury, an Egyptian-themed ship on a massive pendulum. The Bumble Bee Bop remains packed away, too. It normally allows children to fantasize as they travel in a circle while piloting one of the undulating, airborne plastic insects. Chip Kedrowicz, owner and president of Rainbow Valley Rides, can relate to his young customers. Imagination is about all he has left this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out most of his business and that of other amusement operators who travel the fair and festival circuit. By Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal. SENT: 1,185 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-HEALTHY AGING

JANESVILLE, Wis. — When we are young, goals seem straightforward. Get an education. Find a meaningful career. Nurture lifelong relationships. As we age, the road ahead might not seem as clear, especially after retirement. “On the day you retire, it’s like, ‘Gee, I’m done. Now what do I do?’” Barb Hefti said. The Janesville woman is finding insight and guidance in a new course offered by the Rock County Council on Aging. By Anna Marie Lux, The Janesville Gazette. SENT: 774 words, photos.

PANDEMIC-ELECTION TURNOUT

MADISON, Wis. — Significant numbers of Milwaukee voters were dissuaded from voting on April 7 by the sharp reduction in polling places and the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic — with the biggest effects seen among Black voters, according to a new study. By Dee J. Hall of Wisconsin Watch. SENT: 1,055 words.

FATAL CRASH-FLEEING, VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN, RAILROAD TRUCK CRASH

