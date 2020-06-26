Advertisement

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say.

Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers’ changing needs.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees.

Ivanka Trump predicted the change in federal government hiring would create a more inclusive and talented workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration’s lead.

“We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press in a statement. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the board’s other co-chair, said the need for skills training and apprenticeships is as great as it was before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of work, pushing the national unemployment rate above 13% in May.

“Americans are eager to get to work but they need our help,” Ross told AP.

The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Aides say the change will create more opportunities for Americans to work for the federal government by recognizing that some learning happens outside of classrooms.

Ivanka Trump and other administration officials have pushed to increase opportunities for apprenticeships and have promoted such training and vocational education as alternatives to traditional two-year or four-year college degree programs.

The Office of Personnel Management will be responsible for implementing the president’s order.

IBM is among the companies that have moved in this direction. Last year, 15% of its new U.S. hires had nontraditional backgrounds because they were evaluated based on skills instead of looking only at their degrees, Ginni Rometty, the company’s executive chairman, said via the White House.

“We hired from new areas of the country, including under-served communities, and this promoted more diversity in the applications we received,” said Rometty, who is expected to participate in Friday’s meeting.

At the meeting, the workforce advisory board is also expected to announce details of a private-sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM and the nonprofit Ad Council to promote alternate pathways to education.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

National Politics

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National Politics

Fauci: Young people majority of COVID infections

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Friday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Latest News

News

Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

National

Last 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies in Alabama prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. died of natural causes while servicing a life sentence for the 1963 crime that killed four African-American girls and injured others.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.

National Politics

DC mayor on push for statehood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mayor Muriel Bowser talks on the push to make Washington, D.C. a state.

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he went on a crime spree shortly after his jail release.

National

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Updated: 1 hour ago
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.