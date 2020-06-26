Advertisement

President Trump to Marinette Marine: “You’re going to be a very big part of the United States Navy”

By Kati Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump made history Thursday as the first sitting U.S. President to visit the Marinette area. He came to tour and speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, which was awarded a new Navy contract earlier this year.

“You’re going to be a very big part of the United States Navy. I think there are other things coming as you get set up with this. This is a lot to handle, but as you get set up they’re going to be spending a lot of money on the renovation on the yard and the expansion of the yard,” the president said, addressing workers against the backdrop of a littoral combat ship.

President Trump took a tour of one of the facilities where ships are constructed. He also walked through a Freedom class littoral combat ship, or LCS.

During his address to the crowd, he talked about the importance of manufacturing jobs here in Wisconsin and a government contract with Marinette Marine to build frigate ships -- a contract potentially worth $5.5 billion.

Trump said the contract will create thousands of new jobs through the supply chain -- and made it a point to say through the U.S. supply chain and not China.

He also said the contract will give an economic boost to the region.

“We stand tall, we stand strong, and we always stand proud of the United States of America. With the help of everyone here today, this shipyard will continue to prosper, this state will continue to thrive, and this nation we love will climb to new heights of glory and to greatness. It’s happening right now. We’re going to have a great third quarter and we’re going to have a phenomenal third quarter, you’ll see. Next year will be one of the greatest years, and it’s happening already, and it’s happening and it’s happening quickly.”

The economy was a point the president wanted to hammer home as the Marquette Law School Poll showed it’s an issue he’s losing among voters in the Badger State.

Another issue he was sure to mention was the pandemic. Marinette Marine had the crowd wear face masks and chairs were spread out in an attempt at social distancing.

“We have the greatest testing program in the world,” the president said. “We’ve developed it over a period of time, and we’re up to almost 30 million tests. That means we’re going to have more cases.”

Trump didn’t mention Democratic challenger Joe Biden but instead criticized the whole Democratic party. “The toughest nation to deal with are the Democrats in the U.S.A.,” he said to cheers.

While this was not considered a campaign rally, the stop in Wisconsin -- a key swing state -- is an important one for Trump as the latest Marquette Law School poll put him behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Wisconsin put Trump over the top in the electoral college to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

