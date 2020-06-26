President critical of Wisconsin governor, attacks victim after Madison unrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump discussed his response to coronavirus and criticized Wisconsin’s governor for protests in which statues were toppled in Madison during a town hall-style event in Green Bay Thursday.

The president sat down with Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for a conversation at Austin Straubel International Airport. A small group of people was allowed inside to ask questions of the president. The full interview aired on Fox News Channel Thursday night.

MADISON UNREST

This week, demonstrators toppled the Lady Forward statue and the Hans Christian Heg statue outside the State Capitol Building in Madison. They also damaged buildings.

During the unrest, State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) was attacked and beaten. During the town hall, President Trump suggested he believed Carpenter was there to cheer it on. Carpenter has since responded and said the president is lying (response below president’s comment.)

Trump blamed Gov. Tony Evers for the unrest in a blanket condemnation of Democrats. Evers has given authority to the Wisconsin National Guard to help law enforcement in Dane County. There has not been violent unrest since the night of rioting.

TRUMP: “You happen to have a Democratic governor right now. If you would’ve had [former] Gov. [Scott] Walker, that wouldn’t have happened,” said Trump.

“If Scott was your governor, that would not have happened. But it did happen, and it was a shame. And the person they beat up [Sen. Carpenter] was a democrat who happened to be gay. And he was probably out there rooting them on or something. Because democrats think it’s wonderful they’re destroying their country. It’s a very sick thing going on.”

Sen. Carpenter tweeted this response (we have not changed any words in the tweet so typos/misspellings are included):

“I heard what Trump said at Fox’s Town Hall. I was at the MSN riot- they’re tapes of what took place. Don’t know which is more brutal the beating I took or the lies and beating of the truth by Trump. My body will heal in time but DJT’s LIES will live forever. He’s sacred/desperate.”

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

President Trump continued to say that the United States and its robust testing is the reason we have higher cases of coronavirus than other countries. However, deaths and hospitalizations in the south and west have been increasing, enough to force some governors to put a hold on reopening plans. Arizona, Texas and Florida have all seen surges in coronavirus cases.

TRUMP: “So we have more cases because we do the greatest testing. If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases. Other countries, they don’t test millions. Up to almost 30 million tests. So when you have 30 million, you’ll have a kid with the sniffles and they’ll say it’s coronavirus, whatever you want to call it.”

“What they don’t say is there’s fewer deaths than there have been. Way way down. And our mortality rate is among the best countries in the world. Meaning people that die. In some cases, it’s people who didn’t even know they were sick. Maybe they weren’t, but it shows up in a test. So they’ll say 30 million tests. Now you have a big percentage of that. But other countries do very few tests, so it shows they have very few cases. Sometimes I jokingly say, or sarcastically say, if we didn’t do tests, we’d look great. It’s not the right thing to do.”

Trump said he believed a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year.

2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The president spent much of his conversation talking about his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden. He referred to Biden as “Corrupt Joe.”

A recent Marquette University Law School Poll shows Biden with an eight point lead over Trump in Wisconsin. Some national polls have Biden with a double-digit lead over Trump.

TRUMP: “I don’t think Biden’s a radical left. but it doesn’t matter. They’re just going to do whatever they want to do. They’ll take him over. He’s not going to be able to perform. He’s shot. The radical left is going to take him over.”

Biden gave an address in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Thursday to talk about health care. He criticized the president’s recent request to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Affordable Care Act amid a pandemic.

“They need a president who will go in the White House and fight like hell to get Americans the health care coverage they need,” Biden said.

GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT

A member of the audience asked President Trump what he believed to be his greatest accomplishment in office. He said one of them was getting close to 300 federal judges approved for the bench and appointing two Supreme Court Justices. He believed the military was his greatest accomplishment.

TRUMP: “I think one of them is our military. We have Space Force, which we’ve added after 76 years, we’ve added a new branch of the military. It’s a big deal. A very important deal. Because space is going to be very important. It already is. I would say the rebuilding of the military and taking care of our vets.”

