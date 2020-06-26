Advertisement

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Suspect dead, 6 wounded in attack
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.(SKY via AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police in Scotland say the stabbings in Glasgow aren’t being treated as terrorism.

Speaking on the BBC, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who expressed his concern and sympathies.

She said “It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.”

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway,” Sturgeon said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — A suspect shot by police during an incident Friday at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees has died, and six other people, including a police officer, have been hospitalized and treated for injuries, Scottish police said.

An officer, who appeared to have been stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street around 1 p.m., was in “a critical but stable condition,” Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said. He called on people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” Johnson added.

Police Scotland said the situation had been contained and that there was no threat to the wider public. Johnson said police weren’t searching for anyone else.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by paramedics and believed him to be a victim.

“We were still standing outside. After that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Positive Action In Housing said the 91-room hotel was housing asylum seekers for the Mears Group, a housing and social care provider. which moved them there during the coronavirus lockdown.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated. She also said some of the information circulating is “unconfirmed” or “inaccurate.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

National Politics

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National Politics

Fauci: Young people majority of COVID infections

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Friday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Latest News

News

Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

National

Last 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies in Alabama prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. died of natural causes while servicing a life sentence for the 1963 crime that killed four African-American girls and injured others.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.

National Politics

DC mayor on push for statehood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mayor Muriel Bowser talks on the push to make Washington, D.C. a state.

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he went on a crime spree shortly after his jail release.

National

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Updated: 1 hour ago
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.