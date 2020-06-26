Police looking for man who fired gun at Green Bay homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the city's east side.

Police say Daniel S. Garrett, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

At 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the report of gunshots in the 2200 block of Imperial Ln. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed shots had been fired. They saw someone running away from the scene.

Police chased the man but lost sight of him. A K-9 was unable to track him.

Investigators learned that the man had fired "numerous gunshots inside a couple of addresses in the area."

No one was hit.

Police identified the suspect as Garrett. He is wanted on charges of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

It is unclear if this is connect to a SWAT situation in the area of Schoen St. and Jean St. Friday morning. Officers entered a duplex THERE, but it does not appear they made any arrests.

===============================

INITIAL REPORT

Police and SWAT responded to a home on the east side of Green Bay Friday morning.

The scene is located at the corner of Schoen St and Jean St. Officers entered a duplex, but it does not appear they made any arrests there.

Police have not given us any information on what happened or why officers responded to the home.

We’ll update you when we get information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.