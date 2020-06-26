Advertisement

Police say distraught Pulaski man was found safe

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Pulaski man was found and is safe after putting out a public plea to find him. He was armed and considered endangered after expressing suicidal thoughts.

The 60-year-old man, who we’re no longer identifying, was seen at a BP gas station in Pulaski near State Highway 32 and County Road B. Employees say he appeared distraught. He had a handgun in his waistband and told them life would be better without him. He did not show the gun in a threatening manner.

Green Bay police had a similar report involving the same man at a Festival Foods store on University Avenue Friday morning.

He left his cellphone at home, making it more difficult to locate him.

His wife says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his work as a military contractor in Iraq, recently lost his job and is facing financial issues. She said he had a 9 mm handgun. Neighbors told police he’d fired it outside his apartment complex.

