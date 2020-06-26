Advertisement

Oshkosh Area Humane Society hosts Summer Sidewalk Sale

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many nonprofits have seen a dip in donations during the pandemic. Now the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) is trying something new to boost its income.

Right now, OAHS has a lot of animals to care for.

“We have over a hundred kittens in foster care, and we have three pregnant mamas also in foster care,” said Education and Communications Coordinator Cheryl Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says it’s been harder to maintain income with donations dropping during the pandemic, so the shelter is trying a new event.

“We decided, seeing our building is not open for the public, we decided that another way for us to make some income would be to have a sidewalk sale,” said Rosenthal.

The sale includes jackets, artwork, leashes and plenty of other pet accessories.

“We’ve had kind of a steady stream of people coming in,” said Rosenthal.

All proceeds made from the sidewalk sale go directly to the animals’ care.

“We really are looking to make sure that we have our income so we can take care of all these kittens and cats,” said Rosenthal.

She suspects they’ll get plenty more as the year goes on.

“One year we had over 500 kittens, and I think we’re headed in that direction again,” said Rosenthal.

Beyond the sidewalk sale or any monetary donations, the shelter is also in need of canned kitten food.

“We really appreciate all the support our community can give us,” said Rosenthal.

The sidewalk sale will also be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re hoping for good weather and another good turnout,” said Rosenthal. “We’d love it if we could have all these items disappear.”

Though the building is closed to the public, people can come to visit with the cats Tuesday through Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and fill out applications. All cat adoptions are free. For dog adoptions they are appointment only.

To learn more about the animals available for adoption, visit the OAHS website or the OAHS Facebook page.

