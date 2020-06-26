NBA announces Milwaukee Bucks 8 games before the post-season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fear the Deer, the Bucks are coming back. The NBA released the league’s truncated season schedule Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced their season will resume on Friday, July 31, against the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee will play eight games before moving to the post-season, roughly every other night from July 31 to August 13.

- July 31 - Boston Celtics, 5:30 P.M.

- August 2 - Houston Rockets, 7:30 P.M.

- August 4 - Brooklyn Nets, 12:30 P.M.

- August 6 - Miami Heat, 3:00 P.M.

- August 8 - Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 P.M.

- August 10 - Toronto Raptors, 5:30 P.M.

- August 11 - Washington Wizards, 8:00 P.M.

- August 13 - Memphis Grizzlies TBD

All of the games will be played without fans in the stands at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Twenty-two teams will be playing. The games will determine which 16 teams make it to the 2020 NBA Playoffs and their seeding.

When we last saw the Bucks, they were holding a 6.5 game lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference. If they beat the Raptors on August 2, Milwaukee could lose every other game and still have the #1 seed. They’d be able to rest a lot near the end of their eight-game regular-season conclusion.

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst issued a statement Friday night:

“We’re thrilled to resume our season in Orlando thanks to the league’s extensive plan that puts everyone’s health and safety first.

“We commend Adam Silver for his steady leadership during the hiatus and for working closely with the National Basketball Players Association to produce comprehensive protocols that will enable us to complete the season and to crown an NBA champion.

“Our players are excited to get back on the court. While we will miss the opportunity of playing in front of our fans at Fiserv Forum, we will be grateful for Bucks fans cheering us on from afar.”

