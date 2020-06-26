Little Chute’s Doyle Park Pool reopens Saturday after precautionary closure

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Doyle Park Pool will be back open Saturday, June 26, after suddenly closing earlier this week.

The village explained on Facebook the pool was closed as a precaution when an employee reported they weren’t feeling well and would get medical attention.

The employee tested negative for the coronavirus.

The village says there was little to no risk of the employee passing any infection to people who were at Doyle Pool because of the protective equipment the employee wore and the health guidelines being followed at the pool.

“The number one priority of the village will be the health and well-being of our staff and the general public. This includes shutting down the pool immediately if there are any health-related concerns,” the village posted.

