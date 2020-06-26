Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

UW PRESIDENT

Thompson creates UW System presidency transition team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson has put together a transition team as he prepares to take over as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. The system said in a statement Tuesday that Thompson has named former state Assembly Speaker Tom Loftus and former state Department of Administration Secretary Scott Nietzel as the team's co-chairmen. Loftus is a Democrat and served as speakers in the 1980s. Neitez is a Republican and served as DOA secretary under former Gov. Scott Walker. Thompson has asked the team to develop background on the UW System's budget and organizational structure before he takes over as president next week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Evers leaves school opening decisions to local districts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says local school officials will ultimately make the hard decisions about how to resume classes this fall. The state Department of Public Instruction issued guidelines for schools on Monday that call for face masks, no more than 10 students in class and opening buildings only two days a week. Evers stressed during a conference call with reporters Tuesday that the DPI guidelines are simply recommendations and local school districts can choose to follow them or go their own way. He said he's confident that districts will be able to make good decisions.

PENCE-WISCONSIN

Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has hailed what he calls the “great American comeback” during a faith-based rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb. The event Tuesday attracted a couple of hundred attendees, most not wearing masks. Pence didn't wear a mask at the rally or at an earlier panel discussion on school choice in Waukesha. Pence’s visit comes two days before President Donald Trump is set to campaign in northeast Wisconsin. The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Democrat Joe Biden's campaign says Pence is trying to “clean up Trump's mess” in the fight against the coronavirus.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE-WISCONSIN GOP

All-clear after package found near Wisconsin GOP office

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Police in western Wisconsin have given the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery of a package outside a local Republican Party campaign office. Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off. KSTP-TV reports just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package “clear” and said there was no longer a threat. No one was in the office when the package was discovered.

ACCUSED ABUSER KILLED

Woman accused of killing abuser freed on bond after 2 years

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A community group says a Milwaukee woman who was in custody for two years accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls has been released from jail. Chrystul Kizer was released Monday from the Kenosha County Jail. The 19-year-old woman is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the killing of 34-year-old Randall Volar III in June 2018. Kizer was 17 at the time. Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, says Kizer was able to post bond due to an influx of donations associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Kizer is Black.

JOHN DOE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin authorities ID Minnesota man as homicide victim

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have identified the bones of a Minnesota man they say was the apparent victim of a homicide. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found near Barron in December 2017 are those of 63-year-old Gary Herbst of New Prague, Minnesota. The sheriff's department says Herbt's death is being investigated as a homicide. Herbt's remains were identified with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says no other comments are being made about the active case.

DEAD ZONE TASK FORCE

'Dead zone' task force states getting $840,000 from EPA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government is giving $840,000 to the 12 states in a task force created to find ways to reduce the size of the oxygen-starved “dead zone” that forms every year off Louisiana and spreads into Texas waters. Although the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force was created in fall 1997, the area where there's too little oxygen to sustain marine life has remained about the same. Hurricane Barry reduced last year’s hypoxic zone, but it was still the eighth-largest on record. The record was set in 2017. The major cause is pollution from farm and urban runoff.

FORT DODGE-INMATE KILLED

Wisconsin man charged with killing fellow inmate in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man serving time at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Iowa was charged Tuesday with killing a fellow inmate. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske was found dead in his cell at about on June 14. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head and ruled it a homicide. Investigators allege that inmate Eric Todd Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before the body was discovered. The 44-year-old inmate from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree murder in Daleske's death.