Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Dane County amends coronavirus restrictions as cases jump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County officials have amended restrictions on gatherings after marking the largest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases over a five-day period since the first case in February. Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday there were 97 more cases over the previous day, which had 70 new cases. Between Saturday and Wednesday, 279 additional positive tests were reported. Officials said Thursday evening that bar and restaurant patrons must be seated 6 feet apart and only with members of their own household. They may still operate at 50% capacity. Also, gatherings on private property are limited to 10 people, the State Journal reported.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN-LINCOLN

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed. Nalah McWhorter is president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union. She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university is continuing work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill that has long served as a photo stop for graduating seniors.

RAILROAD TRUCK CRASH

2 killed, 2 railroad workers hurt in Rock County crash

CLINTON, Wis. (AP) — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash. Authorities say the men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday. The village is east of Beloit. Clinton police say the men in the Jeep died at the scene of the crash. They have not been identified. One of the railroad workers was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The second worker had minor injuries.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-TWO-MADISONS

Race relations in Wisconsin capital are a tale of 2 cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protesting a Black man's arrest in the Wisconsin capital say they pulled down two statues with no ties to racist history because the sculptures send a false message that the state and the city have achieved racial equity. In reality, Madison remains as deeply segregated and troubled by racial disparities as any other American city. Studies show Black students lag significantly behind their white peers, and 75% of Black children live in poverty. Black people are arrested eight times more often than whites. Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray calls race relations in Madison “a tale of two cities.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An assault on a biracial woman in Wisconsin is being investigated as a hate crime after the woman told police she was burned by lighter fluid thrown at her and ignited by a white man. The reported attack came in Madison just a few blocks from violent protests around the state Capitol. The woman told police she was driving near the Capitol at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and had stopped at a red light with her driver’s side window down. The 18-year-old woman told police she heard someone yell out a racial epithet, looked around and saw four white men. She said one sprayed liquid on her face and neck and threw a flaming lighter at her. She was treated at a hospital for burns.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP

In Wisconsin, Trump boasts of 'aptitude for manufacturing'

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — Despite enormous economic headwinds and sky-high unemployment numbers, President Donald Trump sought to showcase his record as a job creator during a visit to a shipyard in the battleground state of Wisconsin. Trump boasted Thursday of his “aptitude for manufacturing” and again offered a rosy prediction that the coronavirus-battered economy is set to turn a corner even as the U.S. marked its 14th straight week of more than a million workers making unemployment claims. He took a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the recent winner of a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 new guided missile frigates.

WISCONSIN-DRUNKEN DRIVING

Appeals court rules against taking blood without warrant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that taking blood samples without a warrant from incapacitated drivers suspected of driving drunk is unconstitutional. The 4th District Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a provision in state law that allows for such samples to be taken violates the Fourth Amendment that protects against unconstitutional search and seizure. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the decision throws out a long-standing state law provision stating that incapacitated drivers are presumed not to have withdrawn consent for blood tests.

ENBRIDGE-LINE 3

Minnesota utility regulators reaffirm support for Line 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utility regulators have reaffirmed their support for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by several Ojibwe bands, environmental groups and the state Commerce Department. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the PUC rejected arguments from project opponents that regulators should consider new evidence that has emerged since they first approved the pipeline two years ago. Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.