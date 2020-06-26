Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire wants her attackers to know they hurt her but she hopes they will improve themselves. Althea Bernstein told police she was driving in downtown Madison during protests early Wednesday morning when four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and threw a lighter at her, setting her on fire. She says she drove away and patted out the flames. Bernstein told ABC's “Good Morning America” that she's hopeful her attackers realize that she will be traumatized but she hopes they “choose to improve themselves.” The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County officials have amended restrictions on gatherings after marking the largest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases over a five-day period since the first case in February. Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday there were 97 more cases over the previous day, which had 70 new cases. Between Saturday and Wednesday, 279 additional positive tests were reported. Officials said Thursday evening that bar and restaurant patrons must be seated 6 feet apart and only with members of their own household. They may still operate at 50% capacity. Also, gatherings on private property are limited to 10 people, the State Journal reported.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed. Nalah McWhorter is president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union. She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university is continuing work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill that has long served as a photo stop for graduating seniors.

CLINTON, Wis. (AP) — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash. Authorities say the men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday. The village is east of Beloit. Clinton police say the men in the Jeep died at the scene of the crash. They have not been identified. One of the railroad workers was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The second worker had minor injuries.