Green Bay Conservation Corps looks to improve the city, employ the out-of-work

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new jobs program in the City of Green Bay is making national headlines.

The New York Times referenced the Green Bay Conservation Corps in an article earlier this week.

One boardwalk at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is chained off with a sign that reads ‘Closed for Season.'

“A lot of those boardwalks were built 10, 20 years ago, and much of the lumber is starting to rot out,” said Dan Ditscheit, Green Bay Parks Director.

Replacing the deck boards is at the top of the project list for the new jobs program in the City of Green Bay.

“This is something that we proposed to our Redevelopment Authority and then to our Common Council to use $136,000 that’s been allocated to use through our Community Development Block Grant funding that we received from the federal government,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Those funds come because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be used in part to give employment to an estimated 10 to 20 people who are out of work.

“Young people, people who have been displaced that are looking for meaningful employment, we’ll be able to put them to work on some projects in our parks that would have some direct benefits to our neighborhoods and community members,” said Genrich.

“With the addition of this program we’re able to accomplish projects that we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish before with the staffing levels that we currently have,” said Ditscheit.

It’s not only park projects in the jobs program. Workers might contribute extra labor to other city departments, as well.

Genrich hopes the program might encourage extra funding from the federal level to expand in Green Bay and possibly develop in other communities across the country.

“The idea is to get the money out as quickly as possible, get it into the hands of the folks that really need the income at this time,” said Genrich.

City leaders plan to meet with parks staff within the next week to finalize the details of the jobs program. Job postings are expected to be available to the public in coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.