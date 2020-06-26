Fox Cities P.A.C. on extended intermission because of coronavirus pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Actors and actresses like to use the saying “the show must go on” -- something easier said than done during the pandemic. But the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is determined to keep bringing the arts to fans even if the building remains closed.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. And, after discussions with the touring industry, healthcare professionals and government agencies - P.A.C. officials announced the theater won’t be reopening this year.

According to Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen, “For the end of our 2019-2020 season, we ended up having to reschedule and move more than 101 events that impacted a potential 75,000 audience members.”

But just because seats will remain empty and the stage lights dim doesn’t mean the arts aren’t alive. In fact, the P.A.C. has created online and virtual content -- everything from interviews with performers and those in the local community to a virtual showcase highlighting the work on high school musicians and actors.

“Where are you getting inspiration right now, whether it’s music, poetry, the TV shows you’re binging on, these are all art forms,” Van Laanen says, “and so there are lots of opportunities for use to continue the conversation and stay engaged.”

And, as the P.A.C. looks to the future, some small cosmetic projects are underway inside the building as it prepares hopefully for a grand reopening in 2021.

“What we’re really working towards is what do we need to put into place, what protocols, procedures need to be put in place where an audience can safely gather in a full theater to get that truly amazing, electric experience,” says Van Laanen.

P.A.C. officials are asking people to hold on to their tickets for shows that they missed because of the coronavirus pandemic, because on August 10 they will be announcing all of the exciting shows coming in 2021.

