Fox Cities PAC goes virtual for 2020

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is going virtual for the rest of the year.

The Fox Cities PAC announced in a news release it’s closing its doors until next year and shifting operations to deliver its mission of supporting the performing arts in other ways.

We’re told staff is working with the live touring industry to figure out the best way to bring back audiences and have a full house again.

The president of the PAC said an announcement about performances in the 2021 season will be made on August 10 on the Fox Cities PAC Facebook page and YouTube channel.

