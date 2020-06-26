Fond du Lac crews rescue man from river

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire personnel rescued a man from the Fond du Lac River Thursday.

At 8:10 p.m., rescue crews were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Macy Street.

Rescuers found two people in the river. One man had fallen in the water and the other had jumped in to help him.

“The high banked walls at the location of the incident did not allow for the patient to be easily extracted from the river,” reads a statement from FDL Fire/Rescue.

Rescue crews set up a rope system attached to a basket to pull the man who had fallen in the river.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.