FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG T’STORMS

Although the greatest risk of severe weather has shifted into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, severe storms are still possible through this evening. The greatest risk is damaging wind gusts, but large hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado are all still possible. The risk will diminish after 7 PM.

Meanwhile the weekend will be mostly sunny, warm, and slightly humid. High temperatures will rise into the low to middle 80s.

Early next week spotty thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise it will still be warm and slightly humid next week with some mid to late week sunshine.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. A few may become severe . Warm and more humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Thunder ends. Clearing skies. Still humid. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.