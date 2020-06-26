FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SEVERE STORM RISK

Can you feel the humidity rising? Southwest winds are blowing in a more sticky air mass, which will be fuel for thunderstorms later today. The atmosphere will become unstable as our next weathermaker arrives from the west. Look for thunderstorms, especially this afternoon... They may be strong to severe with damaging straight-line winds, large hail and heavy rainfall, which might cause flash flooding in some spots. There’s also an outside chance of a tornado or two, as these storms pass through the area. We’re expecting the storms to push out of the area towards sunset.

The weekend looks better... Skies will be mostly sunny. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It’s still going to feel a bit humid this weekend, and we’re expecting dew points in the sticky 60s through much of next week too.

Once today’s thunderstorms are gone, we’re expecting below normal rainfall for a while. There might be a few spotty thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday to the SOUTHWEST of Green Bay, but otherwise, next week is looking mainly dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Thunderstorms develop... May become severe this afternoon. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Thunder ends. Clearing skies. Still humid. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.