Fire causes $80,000 damage to Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters blame careless handling of smoking materials for a fire that caused $80,000 damage to a house in Green Bay overnight.

The fire was reported just before midnight on Emilie Street on the city’s east side.

Firefighters found flames at the back of the house spread into the first and second floors and the basement. They were able to contain the fire to the rear of the house but there was smoke and water damage throughout.

Nobody was hurt. Two people who were living in the house are staying with relatives.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.