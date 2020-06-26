EXCLUSIVE: President Trump tours Marinette Marine

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Before addressing a crowd of shipbuilders, President Trump toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine facility. Action 2 News was the only local station with access to see the president up close.

“I was one of five reporters who cover Wisconsin allowed to accompany President Donald Trump on a behind the scenes tour of Marinette Marine. It lasted about ten minutes. We were not allowed to ask any questions, but we did get fairly close to the president as he met with company officials.

“Surrounded by staff and a security detail, the president walked past a ship under construction and then met with workers who were showing off individual parts and revealing how they worked.

“Halfway through the tour, the president stopped for a brief interaction with the media, expressing confidence in the work being done at Marinette Marine and the strength of the company over the past few years.

‘We have a great shipyard, one of the great shipyards having difficulty and now it’s in very good shape,‘ President Trump said. ‘We’ll have a contract that goes about ten years in Wisconsin. They’re going to build twenty ships, larger than this one actually; this is about three-quarters the size. We built from that wall to this wall, and they are magnificent, fast, with tremendous firepower. All built in Wisconsin. So, we’re very happy, it’s a big contract.’

“That contract is expected to give the entire area a huge economic boost.

“Although senior White House staff has been inside the plant before, this was the first trip here by any U.S. president.”

