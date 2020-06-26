Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump tours Marinette Marine

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Before addressing a crowd of shipbuilders, President Trump toured the Fincantieri Marinette Marine facility. Action 2 News was the only local station with access to see the president up close.

“I was one of five reporters who cover Wisconsin allowed to accompany President Donald Trump on a behind the scenes tour of Marinette Marine. It lasted about ten minutes. We were not allowed to ask any questions, but we did get fairly close to the president as he met with company officials.

“Surrounded by staff and a security detail, the president walked past a ship under construction and then met with workers who were showing off individual parts and revealing how they worked.

“Halfway through the tour, the president stopped for a brief interaction with the media, expressing confidence in the work being done at Marinette Marine and the strength of the company over the past few years.

‘We have a great shipyard, one of the great shipyards having difficulty and now it’s in very good shape,‘ President Trump said. ‘We’ll have a contract that goes about ten years in Wisconsin. They’re going to build twenty ships, larger than this one actually; this is about three-quarters the size. We built from that wall to this wall, and they are magnificent, fast, with tremendous firepower. All built in Wisconsin. So, we’re very happy, it’s a big contract.’

“That contract is expected to give the entire area a huge economic boost.

“Although senior White House staff has been inside the plant before, this was the first trip here by any U.S. president.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: moments ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

News

Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

News

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves.

News

Police looking for man who fired gun at Green Bay homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say Daniel S. Garrett, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

News

Fond du Lac crews rescue man from river

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 8:10 p.m., rescue crews were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Macy Street.

Latest News

News

Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Althea Bernstein told police she was driving near the Capitol about 1 a.m. Wednesday and had stopped at a red light with her driver’s side window down.

News

2021 bear hunt applications start July 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says bear hunting is popular in the state.

News

MAKING A MURDERER: Attorney argues Avery’s right to fair trial was violated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“Steven Avery has spent 5,343 days behind bars for his second wrongful conviction,” writes Kathleen Zellner. “He has endured the mental anguish of knowing that he is innocent and his constitutional rights to a fair trial were violated."

News

Broadway Theatre hosting music fundraisers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The theatre has a capacity of 144 seats, but these performances will limit the crowd for safety.

News

President critical of Wisconsin governor, attacks victim after Madison unrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Donald Trump discussed his response to coronavirus and criticized Wisconsin’s governor for protests in which statues were toppled in Madison during a town hall-style event in Green Bay Thursday.

News

President Trump on economy, coronavirus and Democrats

Updated: 15 hours ago
President Trump spoke to Marinette Marine workers for about 30 minutes on a range of topics