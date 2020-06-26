Driver killed, passenger hurt in I-41 rollover crash

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman was killed when she lost control of her SUV and rolled over several times on Interstate 41 at Highway 172 in Ashwaubenon Friday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old was driving south on I-41 at about 12:38 P.M. when she lost control. Both her and her passenger, a 28-year-old woman, also from Green Bay, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the crash.

The driver was declared dead at a hospital. Her passenger is expected to recover.

Why the driver lost control is under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. It closed the southbound lanes of the highway for almost 4 hours.

