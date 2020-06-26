Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea agreement may be in the works in the federal case against a former Green Bay high school counselor accused of secretly recording students and staff in a school bathroom.

Federal court records show the attorney for Todd Naze and the federal prosecutor “are still attempting resolution” of the case. The court set a change of plea hearing for July 30 at 1:30 p.m.

A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

Investigators say Naze hid an iPod in the bathroom.

The videos and photos were made between Dec. 2017 and Oct. 2018, according to the indictment.

Flash drives found at Naze’s home contained 3,888 images of females recorded in the bathroom at Southwest High School, according to the complaint. One flash drive had 56 folders labeled with a female’s name or other identifying characteristic.

Production of Child Pornography charges were filed in federal court because prosecutors allege Naze used “materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate or foreign commerce, specifically, a hidden recording device, external storage devices, and computer.”

Naze is also charged in state court with 14 counts of Capture an Intimate Representation. He has a plea hearing scheduled for July 17 in that case.

