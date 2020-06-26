Community discussion on use of force and procedures, policies

Advertisement

Community discussion in Green Bay on police use of force(WBAY)
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of George Floyd continues to spark conversations and protests throughout the nation.

The Green Bay community held a discussion on the use of force with police officers and city leaders.

It’s not a new conversation held at Divine Temple Church of God In Christ, but it’s a discussion Pastor Lesley Green said is needed now more than ever.

“A lot of police officers that have been around for a while need some restructuring and some more training into what they’re doing,” Pastor Green said.

“This is the perfect opportunity to stand up, speak up and a make changes,” Black Lives United Member Dajahnae Williams said. “You have the power to do it.”

Use of force training officers explained why excessive forced is used in different scenarios.

People who attended also asked officers how Green Bay Police are trained on the use of force.

“We’re all people, we’re all humans and our lives do matter,” Williams said. “Our lives matter, and it’s not okay to kill us off. You can’t come back once you’re dead.”

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said, “We have to follow the Wisconsin Use of Force Guidelines, but we’re always looking at ways we can deescalate, what we can do to non-escalate a situation.”

Mayor Eric Genrich said this is the beginning of conversation and more discussions will be held.

Latest News