Broadway Theatre hosting music fundraisers

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Broadway Theatre in De Pere opens its doors Friday to offer an evening of relaxation and fun.

It's part of a new local artist series featuring musicians.

The theatre has had to cancel several shows over the past months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next weeks, visitors can enjoy music and help support a fundraiser to keep the theatre running.

The theatre has a capacity of 144 seats, but these performances will limit the crowd for safety. Twenty-five to 40 people will be allowed inside.

The risers have been removed and tables and seats have been spread out to promote social distancing.

To order a drink, call or text the bar with your order and it will be delivered to your table.

The series kicked off Thursday night with a performance by Jamie Fletcher. On Friday, Parker Drew and Dan Weaver take the stage.

Performances will continue every Thursday through Aug. 6.

"It's been a lot to travel through and navigate and figure out what we can do to survive because we are going to be here. It's such an important part, a downtown. So we're just going to tiptoe. We're going to do what we should. We're going to make it safe, still give performers some opportunity and hopefully before we know it we will have a full production once again," says Alicia Birder, Executive Director, Birder Studio of Performing Arts.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 or $30.

For tickets, call 920-445-5669.

Click here to visit the Broadway Theatre Facebook Page

