Advertisement

Broadway Theatre hosting music fundraisers

The fundraisers run every Thursday through Aug. 6.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Broadway Theatre in De Pere opens its doors Friday to offer an evening of relaxation and fun.

It's part of a new local artist series featuring musicians.

The theatre has had to cancel several shows over the past months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next weeks, visitors can enjoy music and help support a fundraiser to keep the theatre running.

The theatre has a capacity of 144 seats, but these performances will limit the crowd for safety. Twenty-five to 40 people will be allowed inside.

The risers have been removed and tables and seats have been spread out to promote social distancing.

To order a drink, call or text the bar with your order and it will be delivered to your table.

The series kicked off Thursday night with a performance by Jamie Fletcher. On Friday, Parker Drew and Dan Weaver take the stage.

Performances will continue every Thursday through Aug. 6.

"It's been a lot to travel through and navigate and figure out what we can do to survive because we are going to be here. It's such an important part, a downtown. So we're just going to tiptoe. We're going to do what we should. We're going to make it safe, still give performers some opportunity and hopefully before we know it we will have a full production once again," says Alicia Birder, Executive Director, Birder Studio of Performing Arts.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 or $30.

For tickets, call 920-445-5669.

Click here to visit the Broadway Theatre Facebook Page

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: moments ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

News

Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

News

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves.

News

Police looking for man who fired gun at Green Bay homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say Daniel S. Garrett, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

News

Fond du Lac crews rescue man from river

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 8:10 p.m., rescue crews were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Macy Street.

Latest News