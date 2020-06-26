Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.

Nalah McWhorter is president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union. She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university is continuing work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill that has long served as a photo stop for graduating seniors.

