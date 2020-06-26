Advertisement

Black leader wants Lincoln statue at UW-Madison removed

PHOTO: President Abraham Lincoln, Photo Date: February 5, 1865
PHOTO: President Abraham Lincoln, Photo Date: February 5, 1865(KMVT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.

Nalah McWhorter is president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union. She told WISC-TV on Thursday that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the university is continuing work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill that has long served as a photo stop for graduating seniors.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: moments ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

News

Deal in works in GB bathroom recording case

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Naze for allegedly producing sexually explicit photos and videos by secretly recording minors at a bathroom at Green Bay Southwest High School.

News

Police looking for man who fired gun at Green Bay homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say Daniel S. Garrett, 32, should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

News

Fond du Lac crews rescue man from river

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 8:10 p.m., rescue crews were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Macy Street.

Latest News