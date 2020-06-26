Appleton police arrest minor carrying fake handgun at park

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police say they took a boy into custody for carrying a fake handgun at a city park Thursday night.

Police officers responded to a report of a juvenile with a handgun in the pavilion at Erb Park.

Police arrested him after he tried to walk away. They say he tried to hurt himself during the arrest, so he was taken to a hospital for minor injuries then released to a guardian’s custody.

Officers found a facsimile handgun at the park.

They’re referring the case to the county’s Juvenile Justice System.

